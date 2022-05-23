Look: Justin Thomas' Message For Jimbo Fisher Goes Viral

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Thomas of team United States reacts on the 17th green during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas won his second PGA Championship in dramatic fashion, besting Will Zalatoris in a playoff to take home the title Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club.

While he won't celebrate for too long, the Alabama alum took a passing shot at Jimbo Fisher during his victory lap.

In a Monday interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Thomas confirmed he follows Nick Saban's lead and gets back to work 24 hours after a momentous victory. The 29-year-old was also sure to poke fun at Texas A&M's head coach amid a heated dispute between Fisher and Saban.

“Yeah I got a 24-hour rule,” Thomas said. “I’m not sure what Jimbo Fisher’s rule is, I guess he’s got to win something first before he figures out his rule.”

While Fisher hasn't steered the Aggies to a national championship, he led them to bowl-game victories in each of his first three seasons as head coach. Fisher and his team also likely celebrated hard when upsetting Alabama, then ranked No. 1, last October.

Yet it's only natural Thomas has Saban's back in the SEC feud. They developed a bond while Thomas attended Alabama and continue to talk and golf together.

Thomas will have to quickly set his sights onto the Charles Schwab Challenge, commencing Thursday at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I am playing next week, so we’ll enjoy it,” said Thomas. “But at the same time, we’re in the middle of a very, very big stretch in the season. So it’s great to be able to spend this time with my team, but it’s back to work.”