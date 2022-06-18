Look: Justin Thomas Was Furious With Awkward Stance At U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Justin Thomas of The United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Justin Thomas is not a happy man at the U.S. Open right now.

Thomas' third round at the U.S. Open is already underway. It's not off to the best start.

At No. 4, Thomas was furious with the ruling of his foot placement.

He had to move his feet further back from the ball than usual because of a water grate between him and the ball.

As you can see, Thomas' foot placement altered his shot, which landed in the bunker. It's a pretty frustrating situation all around.

Hopefully Thomas can make a run today. He's fallen behind the leaders at the U.S. Open.