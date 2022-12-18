Look: Justin Tucker Is Furious With His Uncharacteristic Performance Tonight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Its not often you see Ravens All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker miss one kick, let alone two.

But even the best have a bad day, and Saturday was certainly that for Tucker.

The frustration even boiled over as he walked to the sideline, throwing his helmet to the turf and after going 1-for-3 on FG attempts in a game where Baltimore finds itself down 10 points.

Tucker's reaction got some of its own from fans on Twitter.

"Guess he is human after all," a user said.

"Probably going to replay this 10 times," a Steelers fan commented.

"Only in Ohio," another tweeted.

For reference on just how poor Tucker's night is (by his standards), the all-decade kicker missed just two FG attempts all of last season.

The Ravens still have a shot in this one. But it's going to take more from both the offense and special teams to get it done with just under five minutes left.