Look: Justin Tucker Is Furious With His Uncharacteristic Performance Tonight
Its not often you see Ravens All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker miss one kick, let alone two.
But even the best have a bad day, and Saturday was certainly that for Tucker.
The frustration even boiled over as he walked to the sideline, throwing his helmet to the turf and after going 1-for-3 on FG attempts in a game where Baltimore finds itself down 10 points.
Tucker's reaction got some of its own from fans on Twitter.
"Guess he is human after all," a user said.
"Probably going to replay this 10 times," a Steelers fan commented.
"Only in Ohio," another tweeted.
For reference on just how poor Tucker's night is (by his standards), the all-decade kicker missed just two FG attempts all of last season.
The Ravens still have a shot in this one. But it's going to take more from both the offense and special teams to get it done with just under five minutes left.