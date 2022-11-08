Look: Justin Tucker's Reaction To Monday Night Win Goes Viral

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 29: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Justin Tucker had another epic reaction to a Baltimore Ravens win.

Tucker made a lot of headlines about a week and a half ago when he said, "Ravens Flock, let's fly" after the Ravens took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22.

He was filmed by Marlon Humphrey in that video and was filmed by him again on Monday night when the team was flying home from New Orleans.

Tucker originally didn't want to say anything but couldn't help himself when he said they were "Smoking on that Saints pack" after the Ravens took down the Saints, 27-13.

This win got the Ravens to 6-3 overall as they continue to stay in first place in the AFC North. They'll take that record into their bye week before they take on the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 20.

Tucker is a national treasure and needs to be protected at all costs.