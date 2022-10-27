Look: Kadarius Toney Has 6-Word Reaction To Getting Traded

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs made a significant trade for a wide receiver.

Just a few months after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs added former No. 20 overall pick Kadarius Toney to the lineup. Kansas City shipped a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Toney.

"CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY Thank You God," he said on Twitter.

Toney struggled with injuries during his rookie season, but put up a 10-catch, 189-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. It seemed like he would become the next great Giants wide receiver after that, but his role in the offense never materialized.

Toney started the first two games for the Giants this season, but managed to haul in just two receptions for three yards. He hasn't played in a game for the Giants since Week 2.

Now he'll look for a fresh start in one of the most wide receiver-friendly offenses in the league.