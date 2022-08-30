Look: Kamala Harris Called Out For Brittney Griner Hypocrisy

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 11: US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff arrive at the Elysee Palace for the inaugural dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum on November 11, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

During a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Rogan called out Vice President Kamala Harris for her stance on the Brittney Griner situation.

After Griner received a nine-year sentence in Russian prison, Harris condemned the WNBA star's conviction.

“With today’s sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. She should be released immediately,” Harris tweeted. “@POTUS and I, and our entire Administration, are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly.”

Well, Rogan believes Harris is a hypocrite for tweeting out that statement. He feels this way because Harris prosecuted people for non-violent drug offenses when she was the Attorney General of California.

"That's why the hypocrisy about the Brittney Griner situation was so egregious in this country," Rogan said. "Where Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail."

"Well, you put people in jail. You did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana. Yeah, it's crazy."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a guest on this episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. He agreed with Rogan's stance on this topic.

A prisoner swap involving Griner has been mentioned in the past, but there is currently no timetable for her return to the United States.