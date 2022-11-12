Look: Kamryn Babb Shares Heartfelt Moment With Mom After First Touchdown

Blowout games like Saturday's 56-10 win for the Ohio State Buckeyes afford some great opportunities for players who don't always get a chance to see the field.

Kamryn Babb, who's collegiate career was derailed by multiple ACL tears, notched his first career catch during today's win over Indiana. His first catch was also his first touchdown — reeling in a eight-yard catch to give the Buckeyes their final score of the day.

Babb dropped to his knees in the back of the end zone and showed some obvious emotion after the long-awaited catch.

After the game, he shared a touching moment with his mother.

Babb, now a team captain, joined the Buckeyes program as a four-star recruit in 2018. Multiple ACL tears kept him of the field in 2018, 2019 and 2021. His only in-game action came in a limited capacity in 2020. Today marked the senior's first snaps of the 2022 season.