Look: Kansas Fans Pull Down Goalposts After Becoming Bowl Eligible

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 05: Kansas fans wave the wheat in celebration during the Big 12 regular season matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks football program hasn't had much to celebrate over the last few seasons — but that fact changed with an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Today's home victory gave the Jayhawks their sixth win of the season, making them bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

To celebrate this massive accomplishment, the fans at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium stormed the field and tore down the goalposts.

Take a look at the exciting moment here:

The Jayhawks began their 2022 season with a 5-0 start, but had notched losses in each of their last three games. Today's 37-16 victory stopped the bleeding and put the team back on track heading into the final stretch of the season.

Kansas' ability to capitalize off turnovers ultimately got them the win in today's contest. Led by backup quarterback Garret Rangel, Oklahoma State coughed up four turnovers: three interceptions and one fumble. Kansas QB Jason Bean finished the game with an efficient 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas will look to improve its bowl standing with another win over Texas Tech next weekend.