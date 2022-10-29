Look: Kansas State Fires Back At 'College GameDay' After Blowing Out Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on September 18, 2014 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas State Wildcats kept the receipts after their huge 48-0 shutout of Oklahoma State on Saturday.

After ESPN's "College GameDay" crew all predicted a win for the Cowboys, KSU's account made sure to let them know how wrong they were.

The Wildcats' tweet started to go viral around the CFB world.

"This is what Saturday mornings is for soccer and the arts," a user said.

"No mercy," another replied.

"This may have been 'College GameDay's' biggest miss EVER," another said. "Kansas State 49; Oklahoma State? Zero!"

"Anyone have KSU pitching a 48-0 shutout on their bingo card?" a fan asked.

"Check the boxes, Cats up."

"Never count out the underdogs…"

Definitely not one that aged well.