Look: Kansas State Running Back Just Embarrassed TCU Defensive Back

Deuce Vaughn or Darren Sproles? The Kansas State running back was out there taking ankles in the Big-12 Championship game, breaking off a 44-yard touchdown run and forcing a TCU DB to take a seat in the process.

Fans reacted to the nasty run on Twitter.

"Man’s took a whole seat," a user laughed.

"Look At Tomlinson’s effort," he followed-up.

"Bro u gotta transfer after this juke!" another replied. "Omg."

"TCU doing everything they can to blow [their] playoffs."

What a game its been for the undersized junior. Vaughn has racked up 110 yards on 19 carries and another catch for 18 with just under eight minutes to go. His rushing total makes eight performances gaining at least 100 yards on the ground.

If Kansas State is able to close it out, the Wildcats could rewrite what 2022's College Football Playoff will look like.

Let's see if the talented tailback has anything else for the Horned Frogs defense.