Look: Kanye West Appears To Be Furious With Adidas

Kanye West has been going scorched Earth on social media this weekend, with Adidas being one his targets.

In one post, Kanye seems to be upset that Adidas released certain colorways of his trademark Yeezy shoes without his approval.

He specifically goes after the company's GM Daniel Cherry by name.

The fact adi felt they could color my shoes and name them without my approval is really wild But I promise everyone adidas is not as wild as me I really really care about building something that changes the world and something I can leave to my kids They tried to buy me out for 1 billion dollars My royalties next year are 500 million dollars alone Daniel Cherry Pop makes 2 million a year Yeezy’s are 68 percent of adidas on line sales You guys thought cause DCP Daniel Cherry Pop went to Warden that he could politely give me a billion dollars to hand everything I built over

In another comment, West again goes after Adidas, saying "it's going to cost you billions to keep me, it's going to cost you billions to let me go."

Last week, Kanye announced plans to open his own Yeezy store after lambasting both Adidas and Gap.

West, 45, has been signed with Adidas since late 2013.