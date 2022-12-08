Look: Kanye West Has New Wife Suggestion For Tom Brady

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Just a few weeks ago, NFL star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce.

Just a few weeks later, Kanye West has a new match for Brady - his ex-wife. Yes, that's right, Kanye West thinks Tom Brady should marry his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Or better yet, that Kim K should marry Brady.

Here's what he said, via The Comeback:

“Marry somebody great,” said West. “Go marry Tom Brady, whatever you want to do but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together. Don’t let the devil use you.”

Kanye wasn't done with advice for his ex-wife either. He also thinks she needs to turn toward Jesus Christ.

“Hulu does not love you, Kim,” said West. “Disney does not love you, Kim. Come home, Kim. Come home to Christ. Go to God. Go to Jesus.”

It's safe to say Kim Kardashian likely won't be taking advice from West any time soon.