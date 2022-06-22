Look: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Comment On Celtics Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

There's no love lost between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the city of Boston. All these years later, the man in the middle of the Showtime Lakers still enjoys taking a jab at the team's hated rival.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, Abdul-Jabbar was asked what the best hot dog topping is.

Cap's response: “The tears of the 1985 Celtics when they lost to the Lakers in the Finals.”

Kareem's answer started to go viral throughout NBA Twitter.

"LMAO that's cold asf," tweeted one fan.

"Ok someone snatch Cap’s media privileges. Lol."

"Boy is on demon time," laughed one user.

"Real Laker."

"DA GOAT," another replied in all-caps.

"Love Cap!" laughed a Lakers fan.

"The Boston tears are good with a lemon as a cold drink too!"

Something tells us Kareem didn't shed any tears of his own watching the Celtics fall to the Warriors in six.