Look: Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts To Surprise Firing

With just a few weeks before the team’s 2021-22 preseason opener, the Minnesota Timberwolves have fired general manager/president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.

This news came to the surprise of many around the league — including Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns.

“wtf…,” KAT tweeted after the news broke.

“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas,” current owner Glen Taylor wrote in a statement. “As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

According to Minnesota insider Dane Moore of Blue Wire, there has been dissension within the Timberwolves front office and organization for “quite some time now.” While this may have been a shock to Towns, this apparently wasn’t an “out of the blue” decision.

Rosas was hired by the Timberwolves in May of 2019. Through his two seasons with the organization, the team finished at the bottom of the Western Conference each year (19-45 in 2019-20 and 23-49 in 2020-21).

This isn’t the only major change in the Minnesota front office heading into the 2021-22 season. Earlier this summer, businessman Marc Lore and former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez were approved to take over ownership of the Timberwolves organization.

It’s unclear how this decision to keep Towns in the dark will effect his relationship with the Minnesota organization.