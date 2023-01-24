Look: Kate Hudson's Racy Activewear Pants Are Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Kate Hudson attends as Janelle Monáe accepts the Seventh Annual #SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer) Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kate Hudson's sportswear brand, Fabletics, created quite the stir on social media recently.

The company produced a new pair of leggings that leaves little to the imagination. In fact, the leggings don't cover much besides the lower legs and hips.

That's right, the new pair of pants doesn't cover the buttocks at all. According to a post from from the New York Post, the new pants are advertised as pairing "perfectly" with heels.

Check it out.

From the New York Post:

However, they started going viral in October after superstar flutist Lizzo — who founded the body positivity-promoting branch of the brand Yitty — posted a divisive Instagram video of herself dancing while rocking the butt-baring skin-huggers. Well, Fabletics does hype the leggings as “made famous by Lizzo” — and the ideal ensemble for fashionistas hoping to “go viral.” Accompanying pics show a model sporting the risque shapewear, which features “chap-style” cutouts that expose her thigh, crotch and bare derriere like sartorial swiss cheese. She’s even sporting a matching pink bra and high heels, suggesting that this discordant ensemble is ideal workout wear.

What do you think of the new leggings?