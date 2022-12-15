Look: Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Vacation Photos Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Just last month, Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros won the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the 30-plus days since Verlander won his second second World Series the star pitcher has been busy. He recently signed a lucrative deal to pitch for the New York Mets after a successful stint in Houston.

After signing the new deal, he and wife, model Kate Upton, have been spending some quality time together. This week, the couple jetted out for a vacation at St. Barts.

"Clad in a royal blue bikini that she paired with white sunglasses, Upton cozied up to Verlander in the water as the 39-year-old pitcher rocked blue printed swim trunks and shades," the New York Post said about the couple.

Photos of the couple can be found here, via the New York Post.

The couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together as well.

It's been a whirlwind few months for the couple.