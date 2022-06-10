Look: Kate Upton's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Kate Upton at the 76 Venice International Film Festival 2019. Marriage Story red carpet. Venice (Italy), August 29th, 2019 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Model Kate Upton is among those who have been featured in the issue - several times in fact. Dating back over the past decade, Upton has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue numerous times and earned multiple covers.

Most notably, though, Upton took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot, twice.

The latest of her appearances in body paint came nearly a decade ago. With it, she joined a growing list of sports figures who have graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's body paint section.

In 2016, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a throwback look at Upton's appearance in the 2013 edition.

"But in case you'd still like a reason, we can't think of a better way to kick off summer than with a look back at one of the most epic body-paint spreads SI Swimsuit has ever seen," SI Swimsuit said. "Titled "Wonders of the World," our body paint in 2013 was "inspired by five of our most memorable cover shoots," and the results were as sexy as you'd think."

For a look at Upton's 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot - featuring her best body paint pictures - click here.

For all things Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, click here.