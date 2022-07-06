Look: Kate Upton's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Outtakes

Kate Upton at the 76 Venice International Film Festival 2019. Marriage Story red carpet. Venice (Italy), August 29th, 2019 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

No Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is more iconic than Kate Upton - with respect to a few of the greats, of course.

Upton has appeared in the magazine six times over the course of her modeling career. With three covers and a body paint shoot under her belt, she's one of the most well-known models to grace the SI Swimsuit pages.

Back in 2014, Upton had a unique shoot that had plenty of funny moments. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit captured them all and put together a hilarious outtake video.

Check it out.

Here's more about Upton, from SI Swimsuit:

Kate Upton, who was born in Michigan and grew up in Florida, started her career with SI Swimsuit in 2011 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to land the cover back-to-back years in 2012 (Australia) and 2013 (Antarctica). In 2014, Kate “floated in space” during a zero gravity shoot at Cape Canaveral. She returned to SI Swimsuit in 2017, making her third cover appearance. Kate and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, have a daughter, Genevieve, who was born in 2019.

All of the photos from her appearances in SI Swimsuit can be found here.