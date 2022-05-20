Look: Katie Austin's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Katie Austin (L) and Denise Austin attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Katie Austin is one of several notable models making their "rookie" debut in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year.

Austin is part of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class, which also includes Christen Harper, Georgina Burke, Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, Olivia Ponton and 2022 cover model Maye Musk.

SI Swimsuit had more on Austin:

A 2021 Swim Search co-winner, Katie Austin has inspired millions as a fitness personality, entrepreneur and host. She is a certified fitness trainer and former Division I NCAA athlete who has grown her workout brand to over 1.5 million social media followers. Having launched an app and a YouTube talk show, Austin is a powerhouse representative for young entrepreneurs everywhere. It’s only natural she joins the 2022 SI Swimsuit Rookie class.

More of Austin's photos from the 2022 shoot can be found below.

