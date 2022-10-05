Look: Kay Adams Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

Kay Adams has been the subject of some criticism since last night.

People on social media were roasting her because she decided to go see the rock band "Muse" in concert by herself. She wasn't happy about it.

"Half of the people were clowning on me for attending a concert by myself. If you can't go somewhere by yourself, I can't help you," Adams said. "Maybe it's a New York thing or an independent thing. Here's a PSA: Go to a show by yourself. It's like going to a movie. You can go to a movie by yourself, heck I went to Iceland by myself. If you can't enjoy some alone time, I can't help you."

Adams is definitely speaking the truth with this.

There are plenty of people who go to concerts, sporting events, and other shows by themselves. They still have fun, even if they're not there with someone else.

Sometimes, it's best to focus on yourself for a little bit and that's exactly what Adams did when she went to this show.