Look: Kay Adams Reveals Her Last Day Is On Friday

NEWARK, NJ - MAY 18: Kay Adams speaks during Impractical Jokers Live: Nitro Circus Spectacular at Prudential Center on November 3, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

Kay Adams announced that Friday will be her last episode of Good Morning Football.

The NFL Network host broke the news on Thursday morning, saying she wants Friday's farewell to be a party.

"I just want to invite everyone tomorrow to watch our show and celebrate my last episode," Adams told viewers. "My last three hours here on Good Morning Football."

Adams has hosted the popular studio show since its inception in 2016. Following such a decorated run, she could have plenty of high-profile opportunities available.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Adams is "a leading candidate" to host the Thursday Night Football pre-game studio show for Amazon Prime.

When confirming that her NFL Network contract ends in May on The Pat McAfee Show in January, Adams said she wants "the big jobs" and "to go right to the top of the NFL."

"It’s no secret the goal is to have the pedigree to have the big-boy seat at the table," Adams told McAfee.

Adams also mentioned the "looser vibe" of streaming services after discussing her love of a game-day atmosphere.

Good Morning Football certainly won't be the same without Adams. Friday's episode will be a bittersweet goodbye.