Look: Keenan Allen Names The NFL's Best Quarterback
There's only one quarterback Keenan Allen would say is the best quarterback in the league and that's his own.
After the Chargers' 23-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday night, the multiple-time Pro Bowler was adamant that Justin Herbert is the best the NFL has to offer.
"He's the best in the league. Straight up," Allen told Bolts reporter Fernando Ramirez. "Composure, confidence, playmaking ability... size. Everything."
Fans reacted to Allen's comments on social media.
"He's not lying," a user replied.
"I’m all for a WR talking up his QB but ain’t no way a QB who can’t make the playoffs is the best," another said.
"The truth spoken here," another tweeted.
"EVERYTHING."
"I'm a homer but I agree that Herbert is the best QB in the NFL," a fan said.
"JustHIM Herbert."
No doubt Justin Herbert is among the best to spin it in the NFL. But there might be a guy in KC who says otherwise...