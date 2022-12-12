Look: Keenan Allen Names The NFL's Best Quarterback

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Chargers lost 23-37. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

There's only one quarterback Keenan Allen would say is the best quarterback in the league and that's his own.

After the Chargers' 23-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday night, the multiple-time Pro Bowler was adamant that Justin Herbert is the best the NFL has to offer.

"He's the best in the league. Straight up," Allen told Bolts reporter Fernando Ramirez. "Composure, confidence, playmaking ability... size. Everything."

Fans reacted to Allen's comments on social media.

"He's not lying," a user replied.

"I’m all for a WR talking up his QB but ain’t no way a QB who can’t make the playoffs is the best," another said.

"The truth spoken here," another tweeted.

"EVERYTHING."

"I'm a homer but I agree that Herbert is the best QB in the NFL," a fan said.

"JustHIM Herbert."

No doubt Justin Herbert is among the best to spin it in the NFL. But there might be a guy in KC who says otherwise...