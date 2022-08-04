Look: Keenan Allen Ranks His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers
During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen named his top-five wideouts in the NFL ahead of the 2022 season.
The only pass catcher he has ahead of himself is back-to-back All-Pro Davante Adams. After that, he has Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp.
- Davante Adams
- Keenan Allen
- Stefon Diggs
- Tyreek Hill
- Cooper Kupp
Allen has logged five straight Pro-Bowl selections as a key member of the Chargers' offense. In 2021, the 30-year-old wide receiver reeled in a career-high 106 catches for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns.
Allen will get to battle against his No. 1 wide receiver on at least two occasions this coming season. Now that Adams is with the Las Vegas Raiders, the two will face off in a couple exciting AFC West matchups.
Allen will look to notch another solid season with rising-star Justin Herbert at the helm in 2022.
What do you think of Allen's list?