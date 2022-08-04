Look: Keenan Allen Ranks His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

Skip to main content
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen named his top-five wideouts in the NFL ahead of the 2022 season.

The only pass catcher he has ahead of himself is back-to-back All-Pro Davante Adams. After that, he has Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp.

  1. Davante Adams
  2. Keenan Allen
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Tyreek Hill
  5. Cooper Kupp

Allen has logged five straight Pro-Bowl selections as a key member of the Chargers' offense. In 2021, the 30-year-old wide receiver reeled in a career-high 106 catches for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns.

Allen will get to battle against his No. 1 wide receiver on at least two occasions this coming season. Now that Adams is with the Las Vegas Raiders, the two will face off in a couple exciting AFC West matchups.

Allen will look to notch another solid season with rising-star Justin Herbert at the helm in 2022.

What do you think of Allen's list?