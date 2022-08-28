Look: Kelley Earnhardt Is Very Frustrated On Sunday Afternoon

Kelley Earnhardt's fears were confirmed on Sunday.

After tweeting her frustration about the rain messing with her plans to have little brother Dale Jr. attend her 50th birthday party, Earnhardt sent out a follow-up post:

"This tweet has not aged well."

Her tweet got some replies from NASCAR fans.

"Maybe if you have it this evening he can still make it," one user commented.

"Happy birthday to the boss," another said.

"So sorry I know how important Dale is to you- I hope you have a Happy Birthday! I am sure he can’t wait to get home to celebrate with you!"

A very happy birthday to one-half of JR Motorsports!