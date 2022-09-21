Look: Kelsey Plum Championship Parade Photos Go Viral
Las Vegas Aces All-Star guard Kelsey Plum was a whole vibe at the team's championship parade.
On Wednesday, the Aces official Twitter handle shared a two-pack of photos of Plum puffing on her championship cigar:
It quickly started going viral around the basketball pockets of social media.
"Officially a WNBA and Aces fan," one user said. "Congrats on the chip!!!"
"I am in love with her," another fan tweeted.
"THIS? THIS IS FOR THE GIRLS."
"I am looking respectfully," another tweeted.
What a year for 2022's ASG MVP.