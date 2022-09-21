Look: Kelsey Plum Championship Parade Photos Go Viral

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 12: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on July 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 107-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces All-Star guard Kelsey Plum was a whole vibe at the team's championship parade.

On Wednesday, the Aces official Twitter handle shared a two-pack of photos of Plum puffing on her championship cigar:

It quickly started going viral around the basketball pockets of social media.

"Officially a WNBA and Aces fan," one user said. "Congrats on the chip!!!"

"I am in love with her," another fan tweeted.

"THIS? THIS IS FOR THE GIRLS."

"I am looking respectfully," another tweeted.

What a year for 2022's ASG MVP.