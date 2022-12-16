Look: Kelsey Plum Roasted Charles Barkley This Week

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 12: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on July 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 107-101. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The 2022 WNBA season saw star point guard Kelsey Plum win her first title with the Las Vegas Aces. But when Charles Barkley decided to have some fun at her expense, she gave him a piece of her mind.

This week on the NBA on TNT, Barkley decided to pose the question to Plum whether she wants to guarantee that her Aces will repeat as champions in 2023. But Plum saw that Barkley might have been trying to jinx her and roasted him in response.

"For someone that's never won a championship I'll give you some advice - that's not really what you do," Plum said.

Now that's a burn.

Kelsey Plum is coming off her best year as a pro, averaging over 20 points per game and 5.1 assists per game as the Aces went 26-10 in the regular season and won the WNBA Championship over the Connecticut Sun.

Plum earned her first WNBA All-Star appearance in the process and finished the season as the All-Star Game MVP and a First-Team All-WNBA selection.

The Aces will certainly be among the favorites to win the WNBA title next year as the defending champions so often are.

But Plum won't be making any Barkley-esque "guarantees" leading up to it.