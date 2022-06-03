Look: Kendrick Perkins' Outfit Is Going Viral This Morning

ESPN

We're not sure what on earth Kendrick Perkins was thinking when he was picking his outfit for Friday morning's First Take.

Perkins, the former Boston Celtics forward, showed up to the show wearing a matching striped hat and sweatshirt.

The rest of the First Take cast couldn't even focus on what he was saying.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith couldn't even keep a straight face.

Okay then.

Perkins probably couldn't care less about what people think about his outfit today. After all, his Celtics got a massive Game 1 win against the Warriors on Thursday night.

It wasn't Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or even Marcus Smart who led Boston to victory. Al Horford and Derrick White came up huge for the C's.

Steph Curry couldn't help but give them some praise after the game.

"Twenty-six points, 6 for 8 [from 3 for Horford], that's tough. And even Derrick [White], scoring 20-plus and five 3s, those two guys were key," Curry said, via Yahoo Sports. "You hope they don't stay that hot, but you've got to do something about it."

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is this Sunday night. If the Celtics can win again, you better expect that Perkins will show up to First Take on Monday morning in another ridiculous outfit.