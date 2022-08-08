Look: Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Kevin Durant Ultimatum News

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 18: ESPN Analyst, Kendrick Perkins, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

It's been one crazy offseason for Kevin Durant so far.

He requested a trade out of Brooklyn back in June and now, he's given the team an ultimatum. He told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he needs to choose between him or the pairing of Steve Nash and Sean Marks, per Shams Charania.

NBA analyst and former player Kendrick Perkins isn't a fan of how Durant has gone about all of this.

"So let’s get this straight… KD requests a trade the day after the draft, all the sh*t hits the fan and a month later he doubles up and calls for the jobs of the GM and the Coach? This generation is some goons! Carry on…," Perkins tweeted.

Perkins definitely has a point, though this should be an easy call for the Nets. When they have the chance to keep one of the best players in the league, they better take it and run.

Durant played in 55 games this past season and averaged 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game.