Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

ESPN

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.

"As I'm doing the show in commercial break, I look down at my cell phone and I just see KD write something in a text message," Perkins said. "I'm like 'here we go.' So I open the text message and it's just a bunch of cuss words. He's reading me my rights, like 'MF of this, MF of that, but you're right though.' I was like alright then, go out there and handle your business."

Durant was a bit off in the series against the Celtics as the Nets couldn't even win a game.

He did all he could in Game 4 to extend the series after finishing with 39 points in 47 minutes, but that was the only game where he scored over 30 points in the series.

The Nets will certainly make changes in the offseason after there was so much potential coming into this year.

However, Durant likely won't be one of them due to how great of a player he is.