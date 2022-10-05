Look: Kenny Pickett's Girlfriend Reacts To Him Being Named Steelers Starting Quarterback

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick.

On Sunday afternoon, Heisman Trophy finalist made his regular season debut for the Steelers. He started the second half of Pittsburgh's game against the New York Jets after Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers offense got off to a sluggish start.

Despite throwing three interceptions in the game, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Pickett as the starting quarterback moving forward.

It's been quite the offseason for Pickett, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Amy Paternoster. She was college soccer player, who attended Princeton.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share her reaction of the news that Pickett is the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

"Absolutely beaming with pride for my man," she said on an Instagram story. Can't wait to se all you have yet to accomplish, Here We Go."

Amy Paternoster Instagram

Pickett won't have an easy start to his NFL career. His first career start will come on the road against the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Just a week later, he'll face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his first start at Acrisure Stadium - as a member of the Steelers, that is.