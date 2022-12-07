Look: Kenny Smith Shoves Shaquille O'Neal Into Christmas Tree

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: (L-R) Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith attend the Turner Upfront 2015 at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2015 in New York City. 25201_002_TW_0189.JPG (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Turner)

The Inside the NBA crew issued a classic callback during tonight's halftime show.

On their race to the big board, Kenny "The Jet" Smith shoved Shaquille O'Neal into the Christmas tree decorating the set.

Shaq went flying into the tree and disappeared into the brush. The entire crew, including Shaq, burst out laughing.

"This means war, Kenny," Shaq said.

Take a look at the hilarious incident here:

This stunt was a clear callback to a similar incident that happened for the first time in 2014. Take a look at the first Christmas tree shove here:

Inside the NBA is one of the most beloved sports shows ever. If the crew continues to provide Grade-A entertainment like this, it will no doubt retain that stellar reputation.