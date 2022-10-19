Look: Kenny Smith Trolled Charles Barkley Last Night

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: TV personality/former NBA player Kenny Smith speaks onstage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live on TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT)

The 2022-23 NBA season got underway on Tuesday night and it featured a couple of really good games.

The Boston Celtics played the Philadelphia 76ers and won by nine, 126-117, while the Golden State Warriors took down the Los Angeles Lakers on "ring night, 123-109.

Both games were televised by TNT and that meant fans were treated to Ernie Johnson, Shaq, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley on "Inside The NBA."

The entire crew signed long-term extensions with the network, keeping them there for the foreseeable future. Details of some of the contracts weren't announced, but Andrew Marchand of the New York Post did report that Barkley signed a 10-year $200 million deal to stay with the network.

That garnered a lot of jokes from his colleagues, especially Smith. Smith joked with Barkley during the “Who He Play For?" segment that the network is paying him way too much money to not know who select players are.

“A guy just got paid a lot of money and he doesn’t know who people play for," Smith said.

Get ready for a lot more jokes between these four throughout the season.