Look: Kentucky Basketball Lands Mother's Day Commitment

Recruiting never sleeps, even on a special day like Mother's Day.

John Calipari got another recruit to commit to Kentucky as the program has added to its 2022 class.

Adou Thiero, a combo guard from Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account.

Thiero is a three-star prospect and the sixth-ranked player out of Pennsylvania, per 247Sports Composite.

He's also considered the No. 28 combo guard in the country and the No. 189 overall recruit, regardless of position.

Kentucky now has the No. 14 overall recruiting class in 2022. The Wildcats will undoubtedly be back in the national conversation next season after being upset by Saint Peters in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.