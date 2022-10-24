Look: Kentucky Fan Goes Viral During Team's Exhibition Game

LEXINGTON, KY - MARCH 07: The Kentucky Wildcats mascot and cheerleaders perform during the game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on March 7, 2015 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky basketball is one of the pride and joys of the Bluegrass State, and the fans rank among the most dedicated of any sport in the world. But this week, one fan in particular went viral for his presence at an exhibition game.

Fans in attendance at their recent game might have noticed a coal miner still in his work clothes and with dust covering him. He was sitting with his son and enjoying the game.

Well, Wildcats head coach John Calipari noticed the fan too. Taking to Twitter, he revealed that he learned that the fan rushed to Rupp Arena right after a workshift to be with his son and watch the team. Now he is planning on rolling out the red carpet for the two of them:

"My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home," Calipari wrote. "From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!"

Coach Cal's post is going viral with 4,000 likes and over 600 retweets in just half an hour. The comments below it are absolutely precious:

"He looks tired from working all day, but still engaged and showing up for the little one. I love it!!" one fan replied.

"Show is ALWAYS better than tell... This man is showing up, showing his support, showing his love.. this child will remember that more than being told I love you.. always show I love you," wrote another.

"This is amazing," ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain said.

That was a special moment for one fan and it's about to get even more special.