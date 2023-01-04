Look: Kentucky Fans Are Furious With Official Tonight

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: The Kentucky Wildcats cheerleaders take the court during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 21, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kentucky basketball fans aren't happy with the performance from referee Doug Shows on Tuesday night.

Wildcat hoops fans feel Shows is holding their team back as they face off against the LSU Tigers this evening.

One call in particular set Big Blue Nation off. Shows called off a bucket for Kentucky with a head-scratching foul against the Wildcats.

Take a look at the play in question here:

Take a look at some of the fan responses to this performance on Twitter.

"F--k Doug Shows. What a garbage ref," one wrote.

"Im convinced Doug Shows is the college version of Tim Donaghy. The guy is historically bad, he can change a game by himself. His calls are so bizarre at times that nothing other than fixing games makes sense," another added.

"Doug Shows is still in the top five of worst refs," another said.

"If anyone else in the world was anywhere close to being as bad at their job as Doug Shows they’d be fired on the spot," another wrote.

Kentucky leads LSU 42-38 at halftime.