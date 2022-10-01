Look: Kentucky Quarterback Will Levis Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a top prospect in next year's NFL Draft, is as tough as nails.

Levis suffered a gruesome finger injury while getting sacked in the endzone for a safety by the Ole Miss defense this afternoon.

Photos of Levis' injury are surfacing on social media this Saturday afternoon. If you get queasy easily, look away.

The Kentucky quarterback suffered a dislocated middle finger during the play. He didn't come out of the game, though.

A medical trainer put his finger back in place and tape his fingers together. Levis reentered the game on Kentucky's following offensive possession.

Can Levis play hero and lead the Wildcats to victory? They currently trail the Rebels of Ole Miss 19-6 in the second quarter.

Catch the action on ESPN.