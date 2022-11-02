Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash.
According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
After taking a few hours to soak in the news, the Nets had to face the Chicago Bulls - and it didn't go well. Brooklyn fell 108-99 and now sit at 2-6 on the season.
Following the game, Nets star Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" at the news of Nash's departure.
"Shocked, you're always shocked when a move like this happens. But it's normal in the NBA," Durant said after the game.
Durant finished the night with a game-high 32 points, but it wasn't enough. Teammate Kyrie Irving, who started a controversy with his actions on social media, managed just four points on the night.
Next up for the Nets is a contest against the Washington Wizards.