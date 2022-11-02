Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash.

According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.

After taking a few hours to soak in the news, the Nets had to face the Chicago Bulls - and it didn't go well. Brooklyn fell 108-99 and now sit at 2-6 on the season.

Following the game, Nets star Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" at the news of Nash's departure.

"Shocked, you're always shocked when a move like this happens. But it's normal in the NBA," Durant said after the game.

Durant finished the night with a game-high 32 points, but it wasn't enough. Teammate Kyrie Irving, who started a controversy with his actions on social media, managed just four points on the night.

Next up for the Nets is a contest against the Washington Wizards.