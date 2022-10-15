Look: Kevin Durant Reacts To Jalin Hyatt's Legendary Performance

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Saturday night's instant classic between Alabama and Tennessee on Rocky Top has even caught the attention of Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

Namely, the play of Volunteers wide receiver Jailin Hyatt who had a game to remember.

Tweeting, "Jalin really doing whatever he wants."

KD's tweet got picked up by college football fans on social media.

"Frfr dude awesome," one user replied.

"KD apparently has never watched bryce young," another commented.

"KD giving Hyatt some love."

"Got KD talm bout em. Mans putting on a clinic."

Hyatt finished with a ridiculous six catches for 207 yards and five touchdowns; making every play when Tennessee needed them the most.

In the end though, it all came down to the right leg of Chase McGrath whose kick survived an Alabama tip to float through the uprights and secure a 52-49 victory.

Rocky Top.