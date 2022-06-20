Look: Kevin Durant Responds To Charles Barkley's Opinion

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Neither Kevin Durant nor Charles Barkley is the type of person who will easily concede an argument.

Two months ago, Barkley called Durant a "bus rider" during his two championships with the Golden State Warriors. Durant responded by pointing out the stars Barkley aligned with in his unsuccessful quest at earning a ring.

The TNT analyst returned to the comparison Friday, saying Durant must win a title "as the bus driver" before getting his proper recognition as an all-time great. When discussing that claim on ESPN's Get Up, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum "strongly, strongly" disagreed with Barkley.

"His resume speaks for himself," McCollum said. "There’s no blemishes on it."

Durant answered Get Up's tweet by accusing Barkley of harboring jealousy toward him and the NBA's current stars.

"All this s--- is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them," Durant posted Monday. "It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa."

Although Durant officially joined a loaded Warriors roster on July 4, 2016, the day he declared his legacy died, he received Finals MVP honors during both championship triumphs. He's won four scoring titles during his prestigious NBA career.

Durant may now face a perilous path to another championship. The Nets are reportedly at an "impasse" with Kyrie Irving, who could decline a player option and test the open market. Durant would undoubtedly drive Brooklyn's bus in that scenario, but it'd hard to see them riding through the Eastern Conference.