Look: Kevin Durant Reveals His New Favorite NFL Team

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: NBA player Kevin Durant attends the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

DMV-bred NBA superstar Kevin Durant may be changing his NFL allegiance.

A longtime Washington football fan, KD did a little bit of trolling when a Twitter user accused him of jumping to another defending champion on Saturday.

Replying, "Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now."

The 12-time All-Star's tweet got a ton of likes from his 20.3 million followers.

"Bro will NOT stop bandwagoning to championship teams," an account said.

"Two Rams fans on the Suns?" another asked.

"What's good cuz," commented Rams corner Cobie Durant.

"Tell them you need a Super Bowl ring."

Kevin Durant's future with the Nets remains very much up in the air; as does his football fandom.