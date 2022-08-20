Look: Kevin Durant Reveals His New Favorite NFL Team
DMV-bred NBA superstar Kevin Durant may be changing his NFL allegiance.
A longtime Washington football fan, KD did a little bit of trolling when a Twitter user accused him of jumping to another defending champion on Saturday.
Replying, "Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now."
The 12-time All-Star's tweet got a ton of likes from his 20.3 million followers.
"Bro will NOT stop bandwagoning to championship teams," an account said.
"Two Rams fans on the Suns?" another asked.
"What's good cuz," commented Rams corner Cobie Durant.
"Tell them you need a Super Bowl ring."
Kevin Durant's future with the Nets remains very much up in the air; as does his football fandom.