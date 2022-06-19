Look: Kevon Looney's Post-Championship Press Conference Goes Viral

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 13: Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Warriors center Kevon Looney isn't usually the one to steal headlines when it comes to Golden State's dynasty.

But after a long, hard-fought season that resulted in another NBA title, Looney admitted that it's tiring to win this much (but he feels really good).

"I'm tired," he admitted. "After the game, after we partied, I just fell asleep. All the exhaustion just finally came out after those games. ... I feel like I can play some more, but I'm glad I don't have to [laughs]. But the party ain't done, so I've got a couple more days to keep going."

Looney's post-championship presser got some reaction over the weekend.

"He deserves to be tired man work hella hard, heart of a champion!" one fan tweeted.

"This Warriors season has been enjoyable for so many reasons, but Loon's iron-man emergence is one of my favorites," another said. "Championship cultures have guys like him in their locker rooms."

"This must be the 7th day, because LOONEY DA GAWD is resting."

"That’s a good man there," said a Dubs fan. "Couldn’t be happier for him!"

An outstanding run for Looney and the rest of the Warriors.