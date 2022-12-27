Look: Kid's Reaction To Bill O'Brien Photo Is Going Viral Again
Two years ago, the football world received one of the best young fan reactions to a Christmas gift they've ever seen.
A young fan received an autographed helmet of NFL star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Just moments later, though, his brother opened a signed photo of ousted NFL head coach Bill O'Brien.
It's safe to say the young fan wasn't too pleased watching his brother open a signed helmet of Hopkins when his gift wasn't as nice.
Straight into the trash can.
Perhaps that's what Bill O'Brien gets for trading the team's star wide receiver for peanuts. Hopkins is flourishing in Arizona, though the Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the league this year.
Meanwhile, O'Brien is getting mentioned as a possible NFL offensive coordinator for next season - perhaps with the New England Patriots.