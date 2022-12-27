Look: Kid's Reaction To Bill O'Brien Photo Is Going Viral Again

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama assistant coach Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two years ago, the football world received one of the best young fan reactions to a Christmas gift they've ever seen.

A young fan received an autographed helmet of NFL star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Just moments later, though, his brother opened a signed photo of ousted NFL head coach Bill O'Brien.

It's safe to say the young fan wasn't too pleased watching his brother open a signed helmet of Hopkins when his gift wasn't as nice.

Here's his reaction.

Straight into the trash can.

Perhaps that's what Bill O'Brien gets for trading the team's star wide receiver for peanuts. Hopkins is flourishing in Arizona, though the Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the league this year.

Meanwhile, O'Brien is getting mentioned as a possible NFL offensive coordinator for next season - perhaps with the New England Patriots.