Look: Kim Kardashian's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Earlier this month, the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition launched with a plethora of huge names being featured.

Perhaps the biggest was reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian. She was selected as one of the four cover models for this year's shoot alongside Ciara, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu.

Earlier this month, she took to social media to share a look at one of the cover shots she did.

"We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret," Kardashian wrote. "For the location, we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition."

Kardashian said it was a "dream come true" to be a part of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit shoot this year.

"DREAM COME TRUE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION," she said.

