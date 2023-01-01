Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral

Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State.

The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.

Following the game, Smart made sure to find Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud on the field.

"Kirby Smart all class postgame. Immediately ran to CJ Stroud to embrace him," ESPN's Marty Smith tweeted.

It's certainly a pretty cool move from the national title-winning head coach.

Georgia will now move on to face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday, Jan. 9.