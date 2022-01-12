Look: Kirby Smart Sends 2-Word Message After Winning National Title

On Monday night, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs notched a 33-18 National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Now two days later, the UGA head coach has taken to Twitter with a simple message of celebration.

“GO DAWGS !!” he wrote.

GO DAWGS !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 12, 2022

With this National Championship win, Smart and the Georgia program finally toppled multiple major obstacles.

Heading into Monday night’s game, Smart was 0-4 against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Earlier this year, Bama handed the Bulldogs their first and only loss of the season in a lopsided SEC Championship matchup. And prior to this 2022 victory, UGA’s last national championship win came in 1980.

A National Championship victory all but erased these previous criticisms. With that in mind, it makes sense why Kirby Smart is screaming “Go Dawgs!” from the rooftops.