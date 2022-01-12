The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Sends 2-Word Message After Winning National Title

Kirby Smart with the championship trophy.

On Monday night, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs notched a 33-18 National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Now two days later, the UGA head coach has taken to Twitter with a simple message of celebration.

“GO DAWGS !!” he wrote.

With this National Championship win, Smart and the Georgia program finally toppled multiple major obstacles.

Heading into Monday night’s game, Smart was 0-4 against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Earlier this year, Bama handed the Bulldogs their first and only loss of the season in a lopsided SEC Championship matchup. And prior to this 2022 victory, UGA’s last national championship win came in 1980.

A National Championship victory all but erased these previous criticisms. With that in mind, it makes sense why Kirby Smart is screaming “Go Dawgs!” from the rooftops.

