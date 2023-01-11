Look: Kirby Smart's Final Top 25 Ballot Is Going Viral
We're two days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 college football season, which means it's time for the final Coaches' Poll of the season. And Kirby Smart had an interesting one to say the least.
The Georgia head coach had his title-winning Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the country (obviously). But his choices for two through six have some people grabbing their popcorn.
Smart had TCU second, Michigan third and Ohio State fourth. The pick of Ohio State at four is particularly interesting given that the Buckeyes came closer than anyone to actually beating his team all season.
But Smart may have taken a dig at his SEC rivals as well. He placed Tennessee at No. 5, ahead of longtime SEC nemesis Alabama at No. 6.
Here's his full ballot:
Kirby Smart, Georgia
1. Georgia
2. TCU
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Penn State
8. Southern California
9. Utah
10. Washington
11. Kansas State
12. LSU
13. Clemson
14. Oregon State
15. Oregon
16. Tulane
17. Notre Dame
18. Florida State
19. UCLA
20. Texas
21. South Carolina
22. Mississippi State
23. Troy
24. Texas-San Antonio
25. Pittsburgh
By contrast, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has his team as the No. 2 team in the nation. Fans are finding both of their ballots hilarious for a litany of reaosns:
"I see now why Kirby is winning and Saban is losing," one user replied.
"Kirby filled his out last week lol," wrote another.
"Did Kirby watch the National Championship game?" a third wrote, referring to TCU's No. 2 ranking.
You can never quite tell how coaches see themselves and their contemporaries until they put pen to paper. This ballot from Kirby Smart is certainly telling enough.