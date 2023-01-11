Look: Kirby Smart's Final Top 25 Ballot Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Kirby Smart, head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

We're two days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 college football season, which means it's time for the final Coaches' Poll of the season. And Kirby Smart had an interesting one to say the least.

The Georgia head coach had his title-winning Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the country (obviously). But his choices for two through six have some people grabbing their popcorn.

Smart had TCU second, Michigan third and Ohio State fourth. The pick of Ohio State at four is particularly interesting given that the Buckeyes came closer than anyone to actually beating his team all season.

But Smart may have taken a dig at his SEC rivals as well. He placed Tennessee at No. 5, ahead of longtime SEC nemesis Alabama at No. 6.

Here's his full ballot:

Kirby Smart, Georgia 1. Georgia 2. TCU 3. Michigan 4. Ohio State 5. Tennessee 6. Alabama 7. Penn State 8. Southern California 9. Utah 10. Washington 11. Kansas State 12. LSU 13. Clemson 14. Oregon State 15. Oregon 16. Tulane 17. Notre Dame 18. Florida State 19. UCLA 20. Texas 21. South Carolina 22. Mississippi State 23. Troy 24. Texas-San Antonio 25. Pittsburgh

By contrast, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has his team as the No. 2 team in the nation. Fans are finding both of their ballots hilarious for a litany of reaosns:

"I see now why Kirby is winning and Saban is losing," one user replied.

"Kirby filled his out last week lol," wrote another.

"Did Kirby watch the National Championship game?" a third wrote, referring to TCU's No. 2 ranking.

You can never quite tell how coaches see themselves and their contemporaries until they put pen to paper. This ballot from Kirby Smart is certainly telling enough.