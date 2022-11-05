Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral

Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday.

After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.

The postgame greeting is going viral on social media. Take a look at the clip here:

Smart has every reason to be excited. With today's win, he essentially penned the Bulldogs in as the undisputed No. 1 team in the nation. Georgia and Tennessee were the only remaining undefeated teams in the SEC as the Volunteers took down Alabama earlier this year.

The Bulldogs are now 9-0 on the year and look more than capable of defending their National Championship trophy. This is the team's second ranked win of the season — the last coming in a season-opening blowout over No. 11 Oregon.

Smart and Georgia will look to continue this hot streak in a matchup against Mississippi State next weekend.