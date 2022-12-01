Look: Kirk Cousins Hints Big Appearance Move Is Coming

Kirk Cousins recently joked about getting a custom grill like his teammate Justin Jefferson.

But as it turns out, the Vikings quarterback wasn't joking. The veteran signal caller has some custom mouth-bling "in the works."

"My agent has gotten probably six emails from dentists," Cousins said, per team insider Andrew Krammer.

Cousins went viral earlier this year when he danced shirtless on the team plane with all of his teammates' chains around his neck. Now, it appears the Minnesota QB will be adding some more flash to his look.

Cousins' solid play has led the Vikings to an impressive 9-2 record. The 34-year-old veteran has 2,760 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 65 percent completion percentage.

The Vikings will face off against the New York Jets in a Week 13 matchup on Sunday.