Look: Kirk Cousins' Record Against Cowboys Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings after the game at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This afternoon Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will take on the Dallas Cowboys for the 11th time in his career. But he's got a lot to overcome if he wants to win this one.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Cousins is a mere 2-8 in his entire career against the Cowboys. His eight losses against Dallas are his most against any single opponent.

Granted, more than half of those losses came when he was the starter for Washington on teams that struggled to beat anyone - let alone the Cowboys. But it's not like going to Minnesota has changed his fortunes all that much.

After beating the Cowboys in 2019, his Vikings lost back-to-back games against them by a combined margin of seven points. His wins weren't too dominating either, coming by a total of 15 points.

Right now Kirk Cousins isn't even playing the best football of his career. He's 8-1 this season and riding the longest winning streak of any team in the NFL despite the lowest completion rate and touchdown rate since joining the Vikings in 2018.

He's done all of that without having to put the team on his back and each of the last seven wins have come by just one score.

Perhaps the momentum of Minnesota's recent wins alone will be enough to lift them to a win over the Cowboys.

But as we've seen this season, no team - no matter how good - is incapable of losing.