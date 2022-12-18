Look: Kirk Cousins' Wild Postgame Outfit Goes Viral

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins just led the Vikings to the greatest comeback in NFL history.

In other words, he can wear whatever he wants to his postgame press conference.

Cousins showed up to his postgame press conference on Saturday donning a purple and gold blazer sporting the Vikings logo all over it.

"My wife dresses me. She put it out last night. I looked at her like, ‘I don’t know.’ She nodded, ‘You got to do it.’ So here we are," Cousins said, via Kevin Seifert.

Take a look:

Well done, Kirk Cousins (and Kirk Cousins' wife).

"Convinced that Kirk realized at halftime there was no way he was going to answer questions wearing that after a loss and went full Kirko Chains," one fan wrote.

"Someone needs to ask Cousins if he was going to wear that postgame regardless of the outcome," another fan said.

"After 460 passing yards and the biggest comeback in history, wear what you want," Ed Werder said.

Ed Werder said it best: Kirk Cousins can wear whatever he wants after a win like that.